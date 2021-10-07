Watch soul/blues singer Robert Finley’s new video off Dan Auerbach-produced LP

67-year-old soul/blues artist Robert Finley had been performing music in some capacity for decades but he didn't release his first studio album until putting out Age Don't Mean A Thing in 2016 on Big Legal Mess. He eventually caught the attention of The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, who produced and co-wrote his 2017 album Goin' Platinum! and released it on his Easy Eye Sound label, and earlier this year he put out his third album, Sharecropper's Son, also produced by Auerbach and released on Easy Eye Sound.

We're now premiering the new Tim Hardiman-directed video for "I Can Feel Your Pain" off the new album. The video has a nostalgic haze to it that really goes with the retro soul/blues vibe of the song, and though the music sounds like it could've been released decades ago, the message is entirely current, as Robert explains: "‘I Can Feel Your Pain’ relates really to what is going on today. From people losing loved ones to the pandemic, all the marches going on, people being slaughtered by the police. Even if you don’t really know about the situation from a personal perspective you feel sympathy for that person who had to go through those things and this song is for them."

The video splices in images that really drive home the point of the song, and the whole thing is very powerful. Watch it below.

Robert is also gearing up for a fall tour, including a show at NYC's Mercury Lounge on October 18 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Robert Finley -- 2021 Tour Dates

Oct 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

Oct 11 - Chicago, IL - City Winery

Oct 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

Oct 14 - Medford, MA - The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint

Oct 18 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

Oct 16 - 17 - Lancaster, PA - Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival

Oct 19 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

Oct 20 - Washington D.C. - City Winery

Oct 21 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

Oct 22 - Lexington, KY - Lyric Theatre

Oct 23 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge