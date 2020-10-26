Watch Spanish Love Songs’ new video for “Self-destruction (as a sensible career choice)”

LA punks Spanish Love Songs deliver an impassioned, shaky-voiced blend of punk, emo, and heartland rock that's somewhere in the vein of The Menzingers, Restorations, and The Wonder Years, and if you like those bands but haven't heard their 2020 album Brave Faces Everyone, it's worth changing that. You can stream the full album below, and we're also premiering a new video for "Self-destruction (as a sensible career choice)."

"This song is about feeling trapped," the band tells us. "People like to say 'it gets better' about depression or anxiety, but this is about that creeping feeling that it might not. That maybe you'll be stuck feeling a certain way, or working a job you hate, or with a body you hate, forever."

"By the time we decided to do another video, the lockdown blues had gotten pretty intense," they continue. "Being the ultra-positive band that we are, we decided to throw ourselves little solo parties and invited our fans to do the same. Four hours of footage later, it turned out we all needed the party more than we knew."

The video is indeed a party, and it does indeed inject some joy into these dark times. Check it out below. You can pick up the new album at Pure Noise.

