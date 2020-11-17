Watch Spirit Adrift, Pallbearer, High On Fire, Old Man Gloom mems cover Thin Lizzy

The latest edition of Two Minutes to Late Night's quarantine covers series features Spirit Adrift's Nate Garrett, Pallbearer's Brett Campbell, Old Man Gloom's Santos Montano, High on Fire's Jeff Matz, Lo-Pan's Jeff Martin, and your host Gwarsenio Hall covering Thin Lizzy's "Emerald."

"Body Positivity Lizzy! We covered 'Emerald' with some old friends, new friends, and a couch you've all become very concerned for over the past 9 months," they write. As you'd probably expect, they make the song a little heavier and doomier but they also stay pretty faithful to the original. It rips, as these covers usually do. Check it out below.

