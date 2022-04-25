Watch Spiritualized’s “I’m Coming Home Again” live film

Spiritualized released their majestic new album Everything Was Beautiful last week (read our review), and the record ends with a real showstopper, "I"m Coming Home Again," that features an orchestra and choir adding more emotional gravitas. They've just released a live film of the song. Directed by J Spaceman and Juliette Larthe, the film was shot in black and white at the band's rehearsal space. It's a little smaller in scope than the album version, naturally, but they sound great. You can watch that and listen to the album below.

The band just played both weekends of Coachella as well as a few West Coast and Southwest dates. They'll be back for more tour dates this summer surrounding Pitchfork fest and then again in the fall, including NYC-area shows at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on September 23 and Manhattan's Beacon Theatre on September 24.

SPIRITUALIZED 2022 LIVE DATES

04/28/22 – Bath, UK – The Forum

04/29/22 – Cambridge, UK – Corn Exchange

04/30/22 – Brighton, UK – Dome

05/02/22 – Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall

05/04/22 – Gateshead, UK – Sage

05/05/22 – Glasgow, UK – Galvanizers Yard

05/07/22 – Dublin, IE – Olympia Theatre

05/08/22 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater House

05/09/22 – Nottingham, UK – Royal Concert Hall

05/10/22 – London, UK – Roundhouse

06/16/22 – Milsons Point, AUS – Big Top Luna Park Sydney

07/15/22 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

07/21/22 – Macclesfield, UK – Jodrell Bank

09/08/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

09/09/22 – Chapel Hill, NC – Cat’s Cradle

09/10/22 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

09/11/22 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

09/13/22 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

09/14/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

09/16/22 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

09/18/22 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

09/19/22 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

09/20/22 – Boston, MA – Royale

09/22/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

09/23/22 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Music Hall

09/24/22 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre