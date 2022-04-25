Watch Spiritualized’s “I’m Coming Home Again” live film
Spiritualized released their majestic new album Everything Was Beautiful last week (read our review), and the record ends with a real showstopper, "I"m Coming Home Again," that features an orchestra and choir adding more emotional gravitas. They've just released a live film of the song. Directed by J Spaceman and Juliette Larthe, the film was shot in black and white at the band's rehearsal space. It's a little smaller in scope than the album version, naturally, but they sound great. You can watch that and listen to the album below.
The band just played both weekends of Coachella as well as a few West Coast and Southwest dates. They'll be back for more tour dates this summer surrounding Pitchfork fest and then again in the fall, including NYC-area shows at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on September 23 and Manhattan's Beacon Theatre on September 24.
SPIRITUALIZED 2022 LIVE DATES
04/28/22 – Bath, UK – The Forum
04/29/22 – Cambridge, UK – Corn Exchange
04/30/22 – Brighton, UK – Dome
05/02/22 – Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall
05/04/22 – Gateshead, UK – Sage
05/05/22 – Glasgow, UK – Galvanizers Yard
05/07/22 – Dublin, IE – Olympia Theatre
05/08/22 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater House
05/09/22 – Nottingham, UK – Royal Concert Hall
05/10/22 – London, UK – Roundhouse
06/16/22 – Milsons Point, AUS – Big Top Luna Park Sydney
07/15/22 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival
07/21/22 – Macclesfield, UK – Jodrell Bank
09/08/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
09/09/22 – Chapel Hill, NC – Cat’s Cradle
09/10/22 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
09/11/22 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns
09/13/22 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
09/14/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
09/16/22 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
09/18/22 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
09/19/22 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
09/20/22 – Boston, MA – Royale
09/22/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
09/23/22 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Music Hall
09/24/22 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre