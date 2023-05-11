Watch St. Vincent and David Byrne cover Stevie Wonder’s “Chemical Love” in Brooklyn

St. Vincent brought out friend and collaborator David Byrne to close out her performance at Wednesday night's (5/10) BAM Gala. She introduced him by saying, “I’m here to say a big thank you and ‘you’re the best’ to the one and only David Byrne. David is one of the absolute greatest, most ebullient performers in the world.”

The event honored David himself, as well as Spike Lee and Claire Wood, and was hosted by Hanif Abdurraqib. David and St. Vincent covered Stevie Wonder's "Chemical Love," from Spike's 1991 film Jungle Fever, with Annie handling the drum machine and David playing electric guitar. “We kind of wanted to tie Spike into this somehow, so this is a song from Jungle Fever,” David said, introducing the song. “It takes a little bit of nerve for us to do it.” Watch the performance below.

St. Vincent also performed solo renditions of "New York," "Los Ageless," and "Dancing With a Ghost" at the event.