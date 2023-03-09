Watch St. Vincent cover Portishead’s “Glory Box” with The Roots on Fallon

St. Vincent performs at the annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God's Love We Deliver tonight (3/9), and ahead of that she joined The Roots, and a big string section, for a gorgeous cover of Portishead's classic "Glory Box" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch that below.

Joining St. Vincent at Love Rocks at Beacon Theatre tonight will be James Taylor, John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Mavis Staples, Jim James, Rufus Wainwright, Stephen Marley, Allison Russell, The War and Treaty, Bernie Williams, and more.

Next month, St. Vincent will support Red Hot Chili Peppers in Las Vegas, and in June she plays the Barcelona, Portugal, and Madrid editions of Primavera Sound.