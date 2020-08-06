Watch St. Vincent do an acoustic Tool cover

St. Vincent has already shared a couple covers during coronavirus lockdown, both of Led Zeppelin songs, "Stairway to Heaven" and "Dancing Days." Now she's gone a different route, sharing a dressing room cover of Tool's Ænima track "Forty Six & 2." We're used to seeing Annie Clark shred an electric guitar, but she chose to do a stripped-back acoustic rendition of this one.

"TOOL as preshow warm-up during MASSEDUCTION solo tour," she writes. "Pink bunnysuit hanging in background. Will always love this band. Miss you guys."

Watch the cover, and check out some pictures from the MASSEDUCTION tour, below