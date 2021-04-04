Watch St. Vincent play SNL

St. Vincent made her second appearance on Saturday Night Live tonight, playing the two songs we've heard so far from upcoming album Daddy's Home. First was the glammy, sleazy funk number "Pay Your Way in Pain," and then the mellow, groovy, and soulful "The Melting of the Sun." The '70s style of the music carried through to her and her band's look as well. Watch below.

Daniel Kaluuya, who's up for an Oscar for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah (he already won the Golden Globe), was tonight's host and was pretty great, for an overall better than average SNL.

Next weekend (4/1) on SNL: Promising Young Woman's Carrie Mulligan hosts with musical guest Kid Cudi.