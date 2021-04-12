Watch Stay Inside’s new video for “Ivy” (and catch their live set on BV’s show this week)

Brooklyn emo band Stay Inside are about to do their first live performance since releasing their excellent 2020 album Viewing on The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans.com/Channel66 this Thursday (4/15), and ahead of the stream, we're premiering their first music video from the album. It's for "Ivy," and the Adam Peditto-directed clip plays off the memory themes in the song's lyrics, with an eerie twist ending. Watch below.

Stay Inside's live set on The BrooklynVegan Show this Thursday (4/15) will follow our conversation with Thursday's Geoff Rickly about the 20th anniversary of Full Collapse and the early 2000s emo/post-hardcore boom that it helped kickstart. We recently spoke to several musicians about the impact of Full Collapse, including two members of Stay Inside. If you miss early 2000s style emo/post-hardcore and you haven't heard Viewing yet, it's very worth changing that.

The BV show only airs once live (and won't be archived or re-broadcast) so tune in to Vans.com/Channel66 on Thursday (4/15) at 11 AM ET to catch Stay Inside's set!