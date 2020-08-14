watch Stephen Brodsky (Cave In/Mutoid Man) cover Tori Amos

Cave In and Mutoid Man frontman Stephen Brodsky has been involved in some cool all-star group covers during coronavirus lockdown as part of Two Minutes to Late Night, including songs by Rush, Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Springsteen, AC/DC, Boston, Ozzy, and Steely Dan. Now he's shared something a little different: a solo cover of Tori Amos's 1992 Little Earthquakes single "China." The original is a gorgeous piano ballad, and Stephen puts a nice spin on it adapting it to guitar.

"Believe it or not," he writes, "while Cave In was writing and recording 'Until Your Heart Stops', I was listening to 'Under The Pink' by Tori Amos quite a bit. Something about her fiery freedom made me wanna scorch the limits of heavy music. Plus she scores major points for having done a Kurt Cobain-approved cover of 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'. The song 'China' is from an earlier album of hers - only recently did I become acquainted with it. I love the simplicity of melody, the solid arrangement, and her playful lyrics that tenderly capture the heartache of human nature. Thanks to Jordan Olds for the visual fairy dust and Gibson for the Parlor that’s always calling my name."

