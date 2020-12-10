Watch Stephen Brodsky do an acoustic Tool cover

Cave In, Old Man Gloom, and Mutoid Man's Stephen Brodsky has kept busy during coronavirus lockdown, in part, by covering songs. He's participated in a bunch of Two Minutes To Late Night's collective quarantine covers, as well as some solo efforts of his own. He's shared a new one of the latter, a solo acoustic take on part of Tool's "Swamp Song," from 1993's Undertow. Watch it below.

St. Vincent also did an acoustic Tool cover during COVID lockdown.

Meanwhile, Stephen recently told us about his favorite albums and songs of the year, including some friends (Sumac, Umbra Vitae, Mrs. Piss), some rock icons (AC/DC, The Pretenders), a current pop star (Dua Lipa), and more.