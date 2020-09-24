watch Sufjan Stevens play 3 songs on ‘Live From Here with Chris Thile’

Sufjan Stevens highly-anticipated follow-up to 2015's excellent Carrie & Lowell, The Ascension, comes out Friday (9/25). In more normal times we'd also be anticipating a new live show from Sufjan to go with it, and wondering if, live, his new material would get similar treatment as his Age of Adz-era shows, full of neon and dancing. There are, of course, currently no Sufjan concerts on the horizon (or very many others, aside from a few socially distanced shows) but in honor of the release of the new album, The Current has shared performance video of three songs from Sufjan's April 21, 2018 appearance on Live From Here With Chris Thile.

In the video, which you can watch below, Sufjan plays three recent non-album singles: "Tonya Harding," and "Visions of Gideon" and "Mystery of Love" from 2017's Call Me By Your Name. He's accompanied by Chris Thile, Gaby Moreno, and a band on the songs, which sound delicate and sublime -- and also really make us miss Live From Here With Chris Thile, which ended in June over Minnesota Public Radio budget cuts.

For more Sufjan performance videos to hold you over until touring happens again, we compiled some of our favorite covers he's done over the years, including David Bowie, R.E.M., Drake, Prince, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and more.