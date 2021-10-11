Watch Surfbort’s “Big Star” video from new Linda Perry-produced album that’s out today

Brooklyn punks Surfbort are back with a new album, Keep on Truckin', that's out today. The band made it with producer, songwriter and onetime Four Non Blondes leader Linda Perry. Singer Dani Miller says that with the album, the band is aiming to remind us that "we're all geniuses and idiots, and that love, humor, magic, and the human sitting next to you are the only antidote to the capitalist hellscape.” You can stream the whole thing below.

The new single from the album is "Big Star," a grungy, riffy rock song that Dani says is about "finding yourself after drug addiction. That life has tons in store beyond your wildest dreams." We've got the premiere of the "Big Star" video, directed by Kii Arens, which puts Surfbort in a Beatles-style press conference, decked out in Gucci attire. Watch the video, plus the "FML" video featuring Fred Armisen, below.

Surfbort are about to head out on tour, including shows with Starcrawler and The Garden. Dates wrap up with two NYC headlining shows: TV Eye on 12/5 and Mercury Lounge on 12/6. Tickets for those NYC shows go on sale Friday, October 15.

All tour dates -- including L.A.'s The Regent on 10/21 with Starcrawler -- are listed below.

Surfbort - 2021 Tour Dates

Oct 19th Sacramento, CA Harlow’s w/ Starcrawler

Oct 20th Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre w/ Starcrawler

Oct 21st Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theater w/ Starcrawler

Oct 22nd San Diego, CA Brick By Brick w/ Starcrawler

Oct 23rd Tucson, AZ 191 Toole w/ Starcrawler

Oct 25th Dallas, TX Granada Theater w/ Starcrawler

Oct 27th San Diego, CA Casbah (event for DC Shoes)

Nov 4th Santa Ana, CA Observatory w/ The Garden

Nov 5th San Luis Obispo, CA Fremont Theater w/ The Garden

Nov 6th Felton, CA Felton Music Hall w/ The Garden

Nov 7th San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall w/ The Garden

Nov 9th Portland, Oregon Hawthorne Theater w/ The Garden

Nov 10th Seattle, WA The Crocodile w/ The Garden

Nov 11th Boise, ID The Shredder w/ The Garden

Nov 12th Salt Lake City, UT The Loading Dock w/ The Garden

Nov 14th Denver, CO Marquis Theater w/ The Garden

Nov 15th Fort Collins, CO The Coast

Dec 2nd Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts Black Box

Dec 4th Washington DC DC9

Dec 5th Queens NY TV Eye

Dec 6th New York, NY Mercury Lounge