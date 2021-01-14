Watch surviving RKL members team with Municipal Waste’s Tony Foresta to perform “Sargasm”

We were just saying earlier this week how we're anticipating Municipal Waste's upcoming album Electrified Brain, and now we've learned that Municipal Waste (and Iron Reagan) frontman Tony Foresta has joined surviving members of influential punk veterans RKL (Rich Kids on LSD) for a new quarantine performance of their song "Sargasm" from 1987's Rock N Roll Nightmare (which we recently included on a list of '80s punk albums that shaped the '90s/'00s pop punk boom). The performance (which was hosted by No Echo) was as killer as you'd hope, and you can watch it for yourself below.

Original RKL vocalist Jason Sears passed away 15 years ago this month (January 31, 2006).

--