Watch Swedish stoner doomers Spelljammer’s kaleidoscopic video for “Abyssal Trip”
Earlier this year, Swedish stoner doomers Spelljammer released their new album Abyssal Trip on RidingEasy Records (order yours), and now they've got a new video for the almost-11-minute title track. The song channels Sabbath at their most snail-paced and psychedelic, and the video keeps the trippy vibes going, with all kinds of vintage, kaleidoscopic, oil-drop visuals. The whole thing is extremely faithful to the original '60s/'70s heavy psych era, and if you gravitate towards this kinda stuff, "Abyssal Trip" and its video are total eye and ear candy. Check it out below.