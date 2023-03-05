Watch SZA bring out Cardi B and Phoebe Bridgers at MSG

SZA brought her SOS tour to Madison Square Garden last night (3/4) for her first of two consecutive nights at the NYC arena, and she had some very special surprises in store. Phoebe Bridgers joined her for the live debut of their SOS collaboration "Ghost in the Machine," and Cardi B joined her for the live debut of their collab "I Do" from Cardi's 2018 album Invasion of Privacy. Cardi also stuck around to rap her verse and the chorus of her recent GloRilla collab "Tomorrow 2," which she also just performed on stage in NYC with GloRilla last month. SZA also covered Erykah Badu's "Bag Lady," as she's been doing this whole tour. Watch videos and check out SZA's full setlist from last night below.

SZA plays the Garden again tonight (3/5). Remaining dates are listed below.

SZA @ MSG - 3/4/23 Setlist (via)

Act I

PSA

Seek & Destroy

Notice Me (Contains elements of “Conceited”)

Love Galore

Broken Clocks

Forgiveless

Used

Bag Lady (Erykah Badu cover)

Blind

Ghost in the Machine (with Phoebe Bridgers) (Live Debut)

I Do (Cardi B cover) (with Cardi B) (Live debut)

Tomorrow 2 (GloRilla & Cardi B cover) (Cardi B performed her verse and the chorus)

Shirt

Act II

Smoking on My Ex Pack (Contains elements of “Too Late”)

All the Stars (Kendrick Lamar & SZA cover)

Prom

Garden (Say It Like Dat)

F2F

Drew Barrymore

Doves in the Wind

Low

Act III

Open Arms (Shortened)

Supermodel

Special

Nobody Gets Me

Gone Girl

Act IV

SOS

Kiss Me More (Doja Cat cover)

Love Language

Snooze

Kill Bill

I Hate U

The Weekend

Encore:

Good Days

SZA -- 2023 North American Tour Dates

Sun Mar 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Mar 07 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Mar 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Mar 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Mon Mar 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Tue Mar 14 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thu Mar 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Mar 18 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sun Mar 19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed Mar 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu Mar 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum