Watch SZA bring out Cardi B and Phoebe Bridgers at MSG
SZA brought her SOS tour to Madison Square Garden last night (3/4) for her first of two consecutive nights at the NYC arena, and she had some very special surprises in store. Phoebe Bridgers joined her for the live debut of their SOS collaboration "Ghost in the Machine," and Cardi B joined her for the live debut of their collab "I Do" from Cardi's 2018 album Invasion of Privacy. Cardi also stuck around to rap her verse and the chorus of her recent GloRilla collab "Tomorrow 2," which she also just performed on stage in NYC with GloRilla last month. SZA also covered Erykah Badu's "Bag Lady," as she's been doing this whole tour. Watch videos and check out SZA's full setlist from last night below.
SZA plays the Garden again tonight (3/5). Remaining dates are listed below.
SZA @ MSG - 3/4/23 Setlist (via)
Act I
PSA
Seek & Destroy
Notice Me (Contains elements of “Conceited”)
Love Galore
Broken Clocks
Forgiveless
Used
Bag Lady (Erykah Badu cover)
Blind
Ghost in the Machine (with Phoebe Bridgers) (Live Debut)
I Do (Cardi B cover) (with Cardi B) (Live debut)
Tomorrow 2 (GloRilla & Cardi B cover) (Cardi B performed her verse and the chorus)
Shirt
Act II
Smoking on My Ex Pack (Contains elements of “Too Late”)
All the Stars (Kendrick Lamar & SZA cover)
Prom
Garden (Say It Like Dat)
F2F
Drew Barrymore
Doves in the Wind
Low
Act III
Open Arms (Shortened)
Supermodel
Special
Nobody Gets Me
Gone Girl
Act IV
SOS
Kiss Me More (Doja Cat cover)
Love Language
Snooze
Kill Bill
I Hate U
The Weekend
Encore:
Good Days
SZA -- 2023 North American Tour Dates
Sun Mar 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Mar 07 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Mar 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Mar 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Mon Mar 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Tue Mar 14 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Thu Mar 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Mar 18 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sun Mar 19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Wed Mar 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Thu Mar 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum