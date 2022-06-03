Watch Tame Impala cover The Strokes’ “Last Nite” at Primavera Sound

After two years off, Barcelona's Primavera Sound festival is back and underway now, but the effects of Covid are still being felt as a few acts on the lineup have fallen off due to bands testing positive. Most notably, The Strokes had to pull out -- they were supposed to play Friday night -- after having to do the same at Boston Calling last weekend. In a nice move, Thursday's co-headliners, Tame Impala, gave Primavera just a little Stokes by covering "Last Nite" as the first song of their encore.

Kevin Parker and co. played a straight-up version of "Last Nite," which went over well with the large Primavera crowd, who were singing along enthusiastically. Watch video of that below.

Meanwhile, Bleachers have had to cancel their Weekend 2 Primavera performance -- which was to have happened Friday, June 10 -- as "Covid is still an issue in our touring party." They wrote that it was “a huge honour to be on that festival and we will be back as soon as they have us.”

Bleachers' Jack Antonoff and Tame Impala collaborated with Diana Ross on "Turn Up the Sunshine" for the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack.