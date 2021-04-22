Watch Tashaki Miyaki’s vampiric “I Feel Fine” video

LA band Tashaki Miyaki were originally set to release their new album Castaway this week, but due to pandemic related production delays -- it's happened a lot this year -- the album's been pushed back a bit and will now be out July 2.

To hold you over, here's "I Feel Fine," a song of dissatisfaction that floats along on the band's signature warm, fuzzy haze and was one of the last songs completed for the album. "'I Feel Fine' was written and recorded during the pandemic. It started out as an instrumental -part of something else we were working on, but then I added vocals about what was going on in the world and my life," bandleader Paige Stark tells us. "I didn't know it was going to be on the record but once it was done, we all liked the song and felt like it fit with the record so we added it." She adds, "I always say I’m fine when it’s quite the contrary, so I started there and got more and more specific with each verse."

The video for "I Feel Fine" was directed by Stark and shot in Los Feliz ("My favorite neighborhood in LA"), and pays homage to noirish vampire flicks like Only Lovers Left Alive and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, with a splash of Old Hollywood glamour like Sunset Boulevard. “I am imagining the vampires died in the 1950s so they're still wearing the clothes of their time,” she says, also noting that this is the first time the rest of the band has appeared in one of their videos. "We are all movie lovers so this was a fun way for us to all be in the video. And who doesn’t love a good vampire moment.”

The "I Feel Fine" video premieres in this post and you can watch below. The single is out Friday, April 23.

Castaway is out July 2 via Metropolis Records and features appearances from The Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench and Jon Brion. Preorders are available.