Watch Taylor Swift & Phoebe Bridgers play “Nothing New” live for the first time

Taylor Swift brought the Eras tour to Nashville on Friday for the first of three consecutive nights at Nissan Stadium. This also marked the first show with Phoebe Bridgers opening and she came out during Taylor's set to perform their collaboration "Nothing New," giving the song its live debut. The song appears on the 2021 Red (Taylor's Version) and you can watch fan-shot footage of that below.

More guests: Phoebe's boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker were in the crowd on Friday night, and on-stage to perform boygenius' "Not Strong Enough," and sing backup on Phoebe's songs "Graceland Too" and "I Know the End." Also at Nissan Stadium on Friday: The 1975's Matty Healy who is rumored to be dating Taylor.

Check out Taylor and Phoebe's Nashville Night 1 setlists below.

Also at Nissan Stadium on Friday night, Taylor Swift announced another rerecorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which will be out July 7. She also wrote on Instagram: "I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th."

SETLIST: Taylor Swift @ Nissan Stadium, Nashville 5/5/2023

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

'tis the damn season

willow

marjorie

champagne problems

tolerate it

Don't Blame Me

...Ready for It?

Delicate

Look What You Made Me Do

Enchanted

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

Nothing New (with Phoebe Bridgers)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

seven

the 1

betty

the last great american dynasty

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

cardigan

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Sparks Fly

Teardrops on My Guitar

Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

SETLIST: Phoebe Bridgers @ Nissan Stadium, Nashville 5/5/2023

Motion Sickness

DVD Menu

Garden Song

Kyoto

Scott Street

Moon Song

Not Strong Enough (with boygenius)

Graceland Too (with boygenius)

I Know the End (with boygenius)