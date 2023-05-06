Watch Taylor Swift & Phoebe Bridgers play “Nothing New” live for the first time
Taylor Swift brought the Eras tour to Nashville on Friday for the first of three consecutive nights at Nissan Stadium. This also marked the first show with Phoebe Bridgers opening and she came out during Taylor's set to perform their collaboration "Nothing New," giving the song its live debut. The song appears on the 2021 Red (Taylor's Version) and you can watch fan-shot footage of that below.
More guests: Phoebe's boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker were in the crowd on Friday night, and on-stage to perform boygenius' "Not Strong Enough," and sing backup on Phoebe's songs "Graceland Too" and "I Know the End." Also at Nissan Stadium on Friday: The 1975's Matty Healy who is rumored to be dating Taylor.
Check out Taylor and Phoebe's Nashville Night 1 setlists below.
Also at Nissan Stadium on Friday night, Taylor Swift announced another rerecorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which will be out July 7. She also wrote on Instagram: "I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th."
SETLIST: Taylor Swift @ Nissan Stadium, Nashville 5/5/2023
Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
Cruel Summer
The Man
You Need to Calm Down
Lover
The Archer
Fearless
You Belong With Me
Love Story
'tis the damn season
willow
marjorie
champagne problems
tolerate it
Don't Blame Me
...Ready for It?
Delicate
Look What You Made Me Do
Enchanted
22
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
I Knew You Were Trouble
Nothing New (with Phoebe Bridgers)
All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
seven
the 1
betty
the last great american dynasty
august
illicit affairs
my tears ricochet
cardigan
Style
Blank Space
Shake It Off
Wildest Dreams
Bad Blood
Sparks Fly
Teardrops on My Guitar
Midnights
Lavender Haze
Anti‐Hero
Midnight Rain
Vigilante Shit
Bejeweled
Mastermind
Karma
SETLIST: Phoebe Bridgers @ Nissan Stadium, Nashville 5/5/2023
Motion Sickness
DVD Menu
Garden Song
Kyoto
Scott Street
Moon Song
Not Strong Enough (with boygenius)
Graceland Too (with boygenius)
I Know the End (with boygenius)