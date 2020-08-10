Watch Ted Leo & members of Converge, Rise Against & more cover The Replacements
The latest Two Minutes to Late Night quarantine cover video is here and it's yet another awesome one. Ted Leo (dressed as a priest), Nate Newton (Converge), Zach Blair (Rise Against), Thomas Cantwell (Gouge Away), J.D. Fetcho & Samantha Campanile (Answering Machine), Lily Mastrodimos (Long Neck), and your host Gwarsenio Hall have taken on "Kids Don't Follow" from The Replacements' 1982 EP Stink, which was back when the 'Mats were still a straight-up punk band. They stayed pretty faithful to the original, and as you'd probably expect from a stacked lineup like this, they killed it.
The description reads:
Baby Broccoli! We covered The Replacements with a bunch of new friends and old friends. Ted Leo is dressed like a priest and Nate Newton isn't wearing a shirt. What more could you want from us?
This is our 17th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon.
Watch below.
