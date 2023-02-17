Watch Ted Leo’s ’90s band Chisel reunite for first show in 26 years

"Broken kick drum head, broken string, broken voice, and yet, not bad. Very...Chisel." That was Ted Leo's assessment, on Instagram, of his old mod punk band Chisel's first show since 1997. It was a warm-up for Chisel's appearance at this weekend's Numero Group 20th Anniversary celebration in Los Angeles that features a whole bunch of '90s-era groups reforming for the occasion. The trio shook off the dust off a ton of songs across their 85-minute set. Via Stereogum, you can watch video from the show, and listen to a recording of their whole set, below.

Chisel also play San Francisco's Noise Pop Fest this week, and they'll do a short East Coast tour in May, including a NYC show at Le Poisson Rouge on 5/14.

Numero Group just reissued Chisel's 1997 album Set You Free as a deluxe double-LP set and you can pick that up in the BV shop.