Watch Tenacious D cover “Time Warp” w/ Phoebe Bridgers, Karen O & more for voter awareness

It's spooky season, but nothing is spookier than what's happening in the US government right now, and Tenacious D have addressed all of that once with a new star-studded cover of the Rocky Horror Picture Show classic "Time Warp." A glammed up Jack Black and Kyle Gass lead a faithful rendition of the song, and they call on everyone from Karen O to Phoebe Bridgers to Reggie Watts to Ilana Glazer to Eric Andre to Sarah Silverman to John Waters to Jamie Lee Curtis to George Takei to Peaches to Elizabeth Warren to Pete Buttigieg to help out.

They write, "It’s astounding… time is fleeting… and the 2020 election is here. Time to ROCK-Y THE VOTE! And remember: it's just a jump to the LEFT, and not a step to the right!" Watch below. The band is also selling a 7" single of the cover at their webstore, with proceeds going to Rock The Vote.

In related news, Rocky Horror's own Tim Curry (Frank N. Furter) is leading a Rocky Horror Halloween livestream, which benefits the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Fellow castmembers Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors) and Nell Campbell (Columbia) will be involved too, as will Wilmer Valderrama, Lance Bass, Rosario Dawson, Jason George, Jason Alexander, David Arquette, and others; and there will be musical performances by The Dresden Dolls, Miss Peppermint, Eiza Gonzalez, Josh Gad, Ben Barnes, Jenna Ushkowitz, Rachel Bloom, Karen Olivo, Marissa Jaret Winkour, Madison Uphoff, Kalen Chase, and Rumer Willis. It goes down Halloween night at 10 PM ET. Tickets and more info here. This follows the Supreme Court's 5-3 ruling upholding Wisconsin's voting laws that absentee ballots will only be counted if they're in the hands of municipal clerks by the time polls close on Election Day, even if they're postmarked on or before Election Day.