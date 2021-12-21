Watch Texas screamo act It Only Ends Once’s new video for “Supernova”

Earlier this year, one-person screamo band It Only Ends Once (aka Brendan Stephens of Overo and Perfect Future) released the new album Lose You on Knifepunch/Count Your Lucky Stars, and if you like screamo with a hefty dose of post-rock beauty, you should not miss out on this one. We're now premiering the video for the song "Supernova," and here's what Brendan tells us about it:

This song was about an experience I had many years ago on tour when we were doing an all night drive and I saw a star that rapidly double in size and then disappear. Afterwards, I tried to look up information about recent supernovas but couldn’t find anything about what I’d seen. Part of me thinks that it might’ve just been my imagination, but either way it had a pretty profound impact on me and is something I come back to regularly. This video was shot in my apartment under my direction. I wanted to experiment a great deal with color and light in contrast with the usual aesthetic of black metal influenced videos.

The video was shot by Bianca Stephens and edited by Matt Gromley. Check it out and stream the full album below...