Watch the 2021 Oscars Best Song Performances

The Oscars moved the performances of this year's Best Original Song nominees to the pre show Oscars: Into the Spotlight special. All five were were pre-taped, with H.E.R.'s "Fight for You" (from Judas & The Black Messiah), Celeste's "Hear My Voice" (from The Trial of the Chicago 7), Laura Pausini's "Io Si (Seen)" (from The Life Ahead) and Leslie Odom Jr's "Speak Now" (from One Night in Miami) filmed atop the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, and Molly Sanden's "Husavik" (from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga) which was filmed in Husavik, Iceland. Watch those below (not all have been shared to YouTube yet).

The Best Original Song winner, announced during tonight's ceremony., was H.E.R.'s "Fight for You."