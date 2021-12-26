It's been three years since the last season of Donald Glover's series, Atlanta, and the FX series is finally returning for a third on March 24. They've just released the first trailer that, like the show itself, is more about vibe than plot, but we get a nice look at what's in store. The main cast, including Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz, are all back and the entire season takes place in Europe. Here's the official synopsis from FX:

Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred / Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

Watch the Atlanta Season 3 trailer below.

We won't have to wait as long for Season 4, though, as they wrote and shot Seasons 3 and 4 at the same time.

