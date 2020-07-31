Watch The Atomic Bitchwax rock the subway, take on catcalling in new music video

NJ stoner rock veterans The Atomic Bitchwax are releasing their eighth album, Scorpio, on August 28 via Tee Pee Records (pre-order). It was made by founding vocalist/bassist Chris Kosnik alongside guitarist/vocalist Garrett Sweeny and drummer Bob Pantella (all three also of Monster Magnet), and judging by the songs we've heard so far, The Atomic Bitchwax haven't lost their ability to make riffy, stoner-y hard rock one bit.

They recently released the title track, and we're now premiering second single "You Got It," along with its video. The video uses footage of the "10 Hours Walking in NYC as a Woman" parody (with permission), which showed a woman walking through NYC and firing back at all the sleazy men catcalling her. The Atomic Bitchwax splice it together with footage of them playing on the subway (via green screen). "Respect Existence or Expect Resistance!!" they say. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Hope You Die 04:36

2. Energy 03:23

3. Ninja 04:06

4. Scorpio 03:21

5. Easy Action 03:59

6. Crash 03:28

7. Super Sonic 03:14

8. You Got It 03:28

9. Betting Man 04:17

10. Instant Death 03:55