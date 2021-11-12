Watch The Beatles work out “I’ve Got a Feeling” in new ‘Get Back’ clip

The Beatles: Get Back, the new three-part documentary from Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, debuts over the Thanksgiving holidays and was made from the 60+ hours of unused footage shot for Let it Be. The trailer was released in October and now they've just shared a full clip from the film. It features John, Paul, George and Ringo on a soundstage working out one of Paul's songs, with Paul calling out new chord changes on the fly. Yoko's there too, knitting. When the song stops, Ringo snarkily asks, "is that one called 'I've Got a Feeling'?" Watch the clip, and the Get Back trailer, below.

The Beatles: Get Back rolls out across three two-hour chapters on November 25, 26 & 27 on Disney+.

You can get tons of Beatles' vinyl, toys and merch in the BV shop.