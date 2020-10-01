watch the ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ trailer

News broke a couple days ago that Sacha Baron Cohen had made a new Borat movie -- titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan -- and it would be via Amazon Prime before Election Day. The movie now has a release date, October 23, and they've just shared the trailer.

"Fourteen year ago, I released moviefilm which brought great shame to Kazakhstan," Borat says in the trailer's narration. "But now I was instruct to return to the Yankeeland to carry out secret mission." We don't exactly know what that mission is, but it probably involves "Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan." It also involves Borat's daughter -- who calls her father “the smartest person on the whole flat world.” -- and Mike Pence, and probably Donald Trump (or at least a lookalike). Borat notes in that people recognize him now so he goes to a Halloween store for disguises, and he also spends some of coronavirus quarantine time at a Red State hunting cabin, as well as other shenanigans. Watch that below.