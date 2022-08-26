Watch The Callous Daoboys’ ridiculous and awesome video for “The Elephant Man in the Room”

You may have noticed that The Callous Daoboys' recent promo photos were taken at a church, and those scenes come to life in the amazing music video for their amazing new song "The Elephant Man in the Room." It's the third single off their anticipated sophomore album Celebrity Therapist, and it's another chaotic offering of mathcore that finds time for a church choir, a jazz interlude, anthemic gang vocals, and more. The video begins with a preacher's sermon, and then the Daoboys start performing in the church to a stoic crowd, with band members wearing the same bags over their heads from the Celebrity Therapist album artwork. There's also a subplot where singer Carson Pace has some kind of psychedelic trip, and things get even more nuts from there. It's hilarious and over-the-top and genuinely gripping, just like the song itself. Check it out below.

Celebrity Therapist drops next week (9/2) via MNRK Heavy/Modern Static. Pre-order it on swirl vinyl and/or enter to win a copy + a guitar. Read our recent feature on the band for much more.

Also catch the band on tour with Rolo Tomassi and Cryptodira, including NYC's Meadows on 9/15. Dates below.

Rolo Tomassi loading...

BrooklynVegan: The Callous Daoboys Guitar Giveaway

