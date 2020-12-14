Watch The Clash’s new “The Magnificent Seven” video for Sandinista! 40th Anniversary

The Clash's Sandinista!, a sprawling triple album that had them expanding their sound even further beyond punk, turned 40 on Saturday (12/12). To celebrate the anniversary, filmmaker and regular Clash collaborator Don Letts has made a new video for classic single "The Magnificent Seven," featuring footage of the band when they were in NYC in 1981 for their legendary 17-show residency at Times Square club Bond's International Casino as well as their appearance on NBC's The Tomorrow Show with Tom Snyder during the same time. The performance footage in great, but the shots of the vibrant scene in and around Bond's in Times Square is even better.

Watch below.

The Clash are also at the center of White Riot, the recent documentary about the UK's late-'70s Rock Against Racism movement.