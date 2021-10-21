Watch The Copyrights’ video for new anthemic punk song “Part of the Landscape”

Midwest poppy punks The Copyrights' first album in seven years, Alone In A Dome, comes out this Friday (10/22) via Fat Wreck Chords (pre-order), and ahead of the release, we're premiering the video for new single "Part of the Landscape." It's an anthemic punk song with a huge-sounding chorus that should instantly scratch an itch for longtime Copyrights fans, or just as any fans of melodic punk in general.

Vocalist/bassist Adam Fletcher tells us, "'Part of the Landscape' was the first song Luke brought to the table when we started the process of making a new record. After we had recorded it, we all agreed that it was a stone-cold jam, and it gave us some momentum to keep working towards having enough new songs to make a whole album. Growing old in a crumbling midwest city is something I think many people can probably relate to. The line 'you're gonna die alone in a Bucky dome' was the inspiration for the album title and the video. A 'bucky' dome is a reference to Buckminster Fuller; he was an author, futurist, and designer most known for his geodesic dome design. We shot some of the video in Fuller's original geodesic dome home that he lived in while he was in Carbondale."

Stone-cold jam indeed. Check it out below...

The Copyrights -- 2021 Tour Dates

22 Oct 2021 in Indianapolis, IN, US @ Melody Inn

23 Oct 2021 in Milwaukee, WI, US @ X-Ray Arcade

24 Oct 2021 in Chicago, IL, US @ Sleeping Village

31 Oct 2021 in Gainesville, FL, US @ FEST 2021

--

15 '80s Punk Albums That Shaped the '90s/'00s Pop Punk Boom