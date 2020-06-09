watch The Cribs reunite with Lee Ranaldo for lockdown version of “Be Safe”
The Cribs have reunited with Sonic Youth's Lee Ranaldo, virtually, to record a lockdown version of their collaboration "Be Safe" which was originally on 2007's Men's Needs, Women's Needs, Whatever. Say The Cribs: "Got the old band back together (despite being separated by thousands of miles!) for a fashionably late isolation video, our first ‘live’ performance in almost 2 years! Feel like the title of the song is quite pertinent at the minute, and hope you’re all looking out for each other."
For the video, Ranaldo filmed himself in a very Sonic Youth-y looking location, while drummer Ross Jarman is joined by his kid on a second kit. Watch that below.
Lee Ranaldo and the rest of Sonic Youth have been digging through their archives and sharing rarities and more via Bandcamp.
The Cribs and Lee Ranaldo played "Be Safe" live together at Pop Montreal 2015.