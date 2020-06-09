watch The Cribs reunite with Lee Ranaldo for lockdown version of “Be Safe”

The Cribs have reunited with Sonic Youth's Lee Ranaldo, virtually, to record a lockdown version of their collaboration "Be Safe" which was originally on 2007's Men's Needs, Women's Needs, Whatever. Say The Cribs: "Got the old band back together (despite being separated by thousands of miles!) for a fashionably late isolation video, our first ‘live’ performance in almost 2 years! Feel like the title of the song is quite pertinent at the minute, and hope you’re all looking out for each other."