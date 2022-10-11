Watch The Cure debut new song “And Nothing is Forever” in Stockholm

The Cure are continuing to debut new songs on their Lost World Tour. After playing "Alone" and "Endsong" in Latvia and Finland, they added another when they played Stockholm, Sweden's Avicii Arena on Monday night (10/10). "And Nothing Is Forever" came mid-set, a dreamy, romantic ballad in the "Pictures of You" style, with Robert Smith singing "It really doesn't matter, if you say we'll be together." Watch video of "And Nothing Is Forever," and check out the full Stockholm setlist, below.

According to Robert Smith, the title of The Cure's new album is called Songs of the Lost World, though it has yet to be officially announced. The band have also not announced North American dates yet. Stay tuned.

Pick up classic Cure albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

SETLIST: The Cure @ Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden 10/10/2022

Alone

Pictures of You

A Night Like This

Charlotte Sometimes

Lovesong

And Nothing Is Forever

Burn

Fascination Street

The Hungry Ghost

Push

A Forest

Want

Shake Dog Shake

39

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Endsong

Encore 1:

Cold

A Strange Day

One Hundred Years

Encore 2:

Lullaby

The Walk

Friday I'm in Love

In Between Days

Close to Me

Just Like Heaven

Primary

Boys Don't Cry