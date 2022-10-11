Watch The Cure debut new song “And Nothing is Forever” in Stockholm
The Cure are continuing to debut new songs on their Lost World Tour. After playing "Alone" and "Endsong" in Latvia and Finland, they added another when they played Stockholm, Sweden's Avicii Arena on Monday night (10/10). "And Nothing Is Forever" came mid-set, a dreamy, romantic ballad in the "Pictures of You" style, with Robert Smith singing "It really doesn't matter, if you say we'll be together." Watch video of "And Nothing Is Forever," and check out the full Stockholm setlist, below.
According to Robert Smith, the title of The Cure's new album is called Songs of the Lost World, though it has yet to be officially announced. The band have also not announced North American dates yet. Stay tuned.
SETLIST: The Cure @ Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden 10/10/2022
Alone
Pictures of You
A Night Like This
Charlotte Sometimes
Lovesong
And Nothing Is Forever
Burn
Fascination Street
The Hungry Ghost
Push
A Forest
Want
Shake Dog Shake
39
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Endsong
Encore 1:
Cold
A Strange Day
One Hundred Years
Encore 2:
Lullaby
The Walk
Friday I'm in Love
In Between Days
Close to Me
Just Like Heaven
Primary
Boys Don't Cry