Watch The Cure debut new song “Another Happy Birthday” at 1st Hollywood Bowl show (setlist, video)

The Cure debuted a handful of new songs on the European leg of their "Shows From a Lost World tour" last year, but they've been shy about that on the current North American leg. Until now. Tuesday was the first of three Hollywood Bowl shows, and in the middle of their main set, Robert Smith and the rest of the band played new song "Another Happy Birthday" for the first time.

It will probably not come as a surprise to learn that the birthday in question is not happy at all, as Robert sings about someone he's lost: "And your birthday is the worst day / I'm singing to a ghost / 'Happy birthday' / I forget how it goes."

You can watch video of "Another Happy Birthday" below.

As for the rest of their Hollywood Bowl Night 1 set, its 29 songs were all ones they've played this year, including "Six Different Ways" and "A Thousand Hours" (which hadn't been performed since the '80s before the current tour), new songs "Alone" and "End," and a whole bunch of classics including "Pictures of You," "Charlotte Sometimes," "Primary," "A Forest," "The Walk," "Friday I'm in Love," "Close to Me," "Boys Don't Cry," "Lovesong," "In Between Days," "Just Like Heaven," and more.

Check out the full Hollywood Bowl Night 1 setlist, plus more fan-shot video and Instagram pics, below.

The Cure's tour hits NYC for three shows at Madison Square Garden on June 20-22.

You are following Robert Smith on Twitter, aren't you?

SETLIST: The Cure @ Hollywood Bowl 5/23/2023

Alone

Pictures of You

A Night Like This

Lovesong

And Nothing Is Forever

The Last Day of Summer

A Fragile Thing

Burn

Another Happy Birthday

Charlotte Sometimes

Push

Primary

Shake Dog Shake

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Endsong

Encore:

I Can Never Say Goodbye

It Can Never Be the Same

A Thousand Hours

At Night

A Forest

Encore 2:

Lullaby

Six Different Ways

The Walk

Friday I'm in Love

Doing the Unstuck

Close to Me

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

Boys Don't Cry