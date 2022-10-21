Watch The Cure debut new song “I Can Never Say Goodbye” in Poland
The Cure are continuing to debut new songs on their Lost World Tour in Europe, and Thursday night (10/20) in Krakow, Poland, they played "I Can Never Say Goodbye" for the first time. This is the fourth new one they've played and introing it for the first encore, Robert Smith said, "My brother used to live here for a long, long time. This song's about him." Robert's brother, Richard, was a huge influence of his life, and died a few years ago. It's a moving song, not as overtly gloomy as "Alone" or "Endsong," which have been opening and closing The Cure's main set on this tour.
Listen to "I Can Never Say Goodbye" and check out The Cure's Krakow setlist, below.
SETLIST: The Cure @ Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland 10/20/2023
Alone
Pictures of You
Closedown
A Night Like This
Lovesong
And Nothing Is Forever
Cold
Burn
Fascination Street
The Hungry Ghost
Play for Today
A Forest
Want
Shake Dog Shake
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Endsong
Encore:
I Can Never Say Goodbye
The Figurehead
Disintegration
Encore 2:
Lullaby
The Walk
Friday I'm in Love
Close to Me
In Between Days
Just Like Heaven
Boys Don't Cry