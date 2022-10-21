Watch The Cure debut new song “I Can Never Say Goodbye” in Poland

The Cure are continuing to debut new songs on their Lost World Tour in Europe, and Thursday night (10/20) in Krakow, Poland, they played "I Can Never Say Goodbye" for the first time. This is the fourth new one they've played and introing it for the first encore, Robert Smith said, "My brother used to live here for a long, long time. This song's about him." Robert's brother, Richard, was a huge influence of his life, and died a few years ago. It's a moving song, not as overtly gloomy as "Alone" or "Endsong," which have been opening and closing The Cure's main set on this tour.

Listen to "I Can Never Say Goodbye" and check out The Cure's Krakow setlist, below.

Pick up classic Cure albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

SETLIST: The Cure @ Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland 10/20/2023

Alone

Pictures of You

Closedown

A Night Like This

Lovesong

And Nothing Is Forever

Cold

Burn

Fascination Street

The Hungry Ghost

Play for Today

A Forest

Want

Shake Dog Shake

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Endsong

Encore:

I Can Never Say Goodbye

The Figurehead

Disintegration

Encore 2:

Lullaby

The Walk

Friday I'm in Love

Close to Me

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

Boys Don't Cry