Watch The Cure play new songs “Alone” and “Endsong” at first show of Lost World Tour (setlist)

The Cure kicked off their Lost World Tour -- their first since before the pandemic -- in Riga, Latvia on Thursday night. Robert Smith made good on his promise to play songs from their long-awaited new album on this tour with the debut of two new songs. The show opened with the long, pretty "Alone" and the main set closed with the even longer dirgey/dreamy "Endsong." You can watch video of both below.

Robert Smith shared lyrics from "Alone" on The Cure's instagram today:

THIS IS THE END

OF EVERY SONG THAT WE SING

THE FIRE BURNED OUT TO ASH

AND THE STARS GROWN DIM WITH TEARS

COLD AND AFRAID

THE GHOSTS OF ALL THAT WE’VE BEEN

WE TOAST WITH BITTER DREGS

WE HAVE NOTHING LEFT

The Latvia show also featured the return of Perry Bamonte, who hasn't joined the band onstage since 2004, as well as the first play of "Plainsong" since 2013 and the first play of "Trust" since 2016. The 25-song set also included "Pictures of You," "A Night Like This," "Fascination Street," "Push," "In Between Days," "A Forest," "Shake Dog Shake," "From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea," Disintegration," and the second encore was a six-song hitfest of "Lullaby," "Close to Me," "The Walk," "Friday I'm in Love," "Just Like Heaven," and "Boys Don't Cry." Check out the full setlist below.

There's still been no official announcement of the new Cure album, which Robert Smith says is titled Songs of the Lost World as is "the doomiest thing we've ever done."

There's also been no word on North American dates for the Lost World Tour. Stay tuned.

SETLIST: The Cure at Arēna Rīga, Riga, Latvia 10/6/2022

Alone

Pictures of You

Closedown

A Night Like This

Lovesong

Trust (First time since 2016)

Burn

Fascination Street

Push

In Between Days

Play for Today

A Forest

Want

Shake Dog Shake

39

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Endsong

Encore:

Plainsong (First time in encore since 2013)

Disintegration

Encore 2:

Lullaby

Close to Me

The Walk

Friday I'm in Love

Just Like Heaven

Boys Don't Cry