Watch The Dirty Nil’s new live performance video for “Doom Boy”

Canadian punks The Dirty Nil are gearing up to release their new album Fuck Art at some point on Dine Alone Records (release date TBA), and so far they've released two singles this year, "Done With Drugs" and the more recently-released "Doom Boy," a song that injects '80s metal riffs into their sound and makes lyrical references to Slayer, Cro-Mags, and Turnstile. The Dirty Nil are a band who beg to be seen live, and though we unfortunately can't do that this year, here's the next best thing. We're premiering a pro-shot live video of "Doom Boy" (by Mitch Barnes & Victor Malang of Barnburner Films) that really does a great job of showing off how much of a force this band is on stage (and also showing off their sense of humor).

"'Doom Boy' is an unabashed love song, devoid of cynicism or doubt," singer Luke Bentham says. "An open love letter to all who enjoy Slayer, Cro-Mags and Turnstile. Designed to make your heart flutter in tandem with the chugging guitars of ‘Ride the Lightning’ and the shattering breakdown of ‘Reign in Blood’. To all the head banging lovers of the world, we offer this aphrodisiac of brutality."

Check out the new video below...

