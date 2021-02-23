Tina, a new documentary based on the life and career of Tina Turner, arrives on HBO on March 27.

Ahead of the release of the Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin-directed documentary comes its trailer, which you can watch below. Soundtracked by a live clip of "Proud Mary," it features Tina recalling her childhood and how she overcame her mother leaving when she was young.

"My mother, she used to sit in the window of the kitchen while she was making dinner on Sundays. I used to just watch her, how she was so pretty," Tina begins. "One day, she wasn't in that window; she was never in it again. I wanted her to come for me, and I waited. She never did, and it's alright, you know why? I'm a girl from a cotton field that pulled myself above the destruction and the mistakes. And I'm here for you."