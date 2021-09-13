Watch The Forms’ video for new song “Head Underwater”

The Forms recently revealed that their first album in 10 years is on the way (recorded by past collaborator Steve Albini), and we're now premiering its second single "Head Underwater." It's not as straight-up pop as previous single "Southern Ocean," but it does find the band continuing to take their sound in an upbeat, hook-filled direction, all while still sounding distinctly like The Forms.

"This is the most purely joyful song The Forms have ever done, although the euphoria is undercut a tad lyrically (the old 'Semi-Charmed Life' trick)," frontman Alex Tween tells us. "The video, directed by Bo Mirosseni (Disclosure's "When a Fire Starts to Burn", Kaytranda/Anderson Paak "Glowed Up") is a day in the life of a maybe insane local shaman in a post-apocalyptic world."

Check it out below and stay tuned for more on the album.