Watch The Gaslight Anthem bring out Catbite’s Brit Luna for “The ’59 Sound”

The Gaslight Anthem are in the midst of their comeback tour, and they had a surprise in store when they played The Met in Philly on Friday (10/7). They brought out Brit Luna of ska locals Catbite to sing guest lead vocals on their classic song "The '59 Sound." We weren't there, but fan-shot video has surfaced and it looks truly awesome. Check it out below, alongside TGA's full setlist. The tour wrapped up in NJ the following night.

Meanwhile, Catbite are gearing up for their first headlining tour, including a BrooklynVegan-presented show at Saint Vitus Bar on November 12 with Bacchae and Riverby. Tickets for that show are still available. All Catbite dates are listed below.

For more on The Gaslight Anthem, read our recent 10th anniversary feature with Handwritten, including an interview with Brian Fallon.

Catbite also recently released a split EP with Mike Park, and we've got an exclusive electric blue vinyl variant. Listen to our recent podcast episode with Catbite and Mike Park for more (streaming below or wherever you listen to podcasts).

The Gaslight Anthem @ The Met Philadelphia - 10/7/22 Setlist (via)

Have Mercy

Old White Lincoln

Wooderson

Biloxi Parish

Mae

Get Hurt

Even Cowgirls Get the Blues

We Came to Dance

Mulholland Drive

Too Much Blood

Blue Dahlia

Halloween

The Spirit of Jazz

The Patient Ferris Wheel

The Backseat

Miles Davis and the Cool

Stay Vicious

Great Expectations

Keepsake

Here's Looking at You, Kid

45

The '59 Sound

Catbite -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/15/2022 - Sayreville, NJ (Starland Ballroom) &

10/22/2022 - Hamden, CT (The Space Ballroom) ^

10/28-30/2022 - Gainesville, FL (FEST 20)

11/11/2022 - Philadelphia, PA (First Unitarian Church %

11/12/2022 - Brooklyn, NY (St Vitus) +

11/17/2022 - Cudahy, WI (X-Ray Arcade) @

11/16/2022 - St. Louis, MO (Off Broadway)

11/18/2022 - Chicago, IL (Radius) *

11/19/2022 - Royal Oak, MI (Royal Oak Theater) *

11/20/2022 - Cleveland, OH (Agora) *

11/26/2022 - Warrion, VIC, Australia (Ska Nation Fest)

12/1/2022 - Brisbane, QLD, Australia (Brightside) ~

12/4/2022 - Sydney, NSW, Australia (Crowbar) ~

& - w/ w/ Anti-Flag, Me First & The Gimme Gimmes, Surfbort, The Black Tones

^ - w/ FOLLY, Kill Lincoln, The Best of the Worst, Abraskadabra

% - w/ Bacchae and Take Today

+ - w/ Bacchae and Riverby

@ - w/ Something To Do and Local Legends

~ - w/ Mephiskapheles, The Resignators