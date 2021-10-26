Watch the ‘Joe Pera Talks With You’ Season 3 trailer

After a few teaser videos, Joe Pera has shared the trailer for the upcoming third season of Joe Pera Talks with You. The trailer is a little meta, with Joe talking with two other people at a bar -- who are surprised to learn he has his own TV show -- about the new season. One of those people is Michael Shannon. "I think this season is going to be good," Joe tells the bartender. "We've got a whole episode about sitting."

When asked by Shannon what the show is about, Joe offers that S3 features episodes about "helping your friend pick out a retirement chair, boiling perogies for your girlfriend when she comes home drunk after Wine Night," and "the things Midwesterners keep in their second fridges." And more. Watch the trailer below.

Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3 premieres November 7 at 12:30 AM on Adult Swim, and will also be available on AdultSwim.com. The third season will also be available later on HBO Max, which is currently streaming the first two seasons.

You can catch Joe Pera live in NYC at his and Dan Licata's "Dan Joe DVD Show" which happens most Tuesdays at The Bell House. Tonight's show (10/26) features guests Daniel Simonsen, Jay Jurden, Punkie Johnson, Edy Modica, and Jena Friedman (tickets). The November 7 edition is a premiere of Joe Pera Talks With You (sold out); the November 9 edition features guests Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, and Petey DeAbreu (tickets); and the November 16 edition has special guests Charles Gould, and Eliza Hurwitz (tickets). Dan and Joe are then taking a few weeks off but return on December 7 with Jo Firestone, Ike Ufomadu, and Brad Howe (tickets).