Watch The Killers bring out Bruce Springsteen for 3 songs at Madison Square Garden

The Killers' tour landed in NYC for two nights at Madison Square Garden this weekend, and at night one, they brought opener Johnny Marr on stage for a Smiths classic, as they've done at every stop of the tour so far, but night two (10/1) had a different surprise guest, someone The Killers have been compared to many times throughout their career: Bruce Springsteen. "Everyone gets a little nervous when their boss shows up to work, right?" Brandon Flowers said, when he began introducing him, and shouts of "Bruuuuuuuuce" from the audience started even before Bruce took the stage. When he did, they went into Bruce's classic "Badlands" with Bruce on lead vocals and Brandon later joining him in unison. Then they played "Dustland," The Killers' new version of "A Dustland Fairytale" that features Bruce, and they wrapped up with Bruce and Brandon duetting on "Born To Run," with the E Street Band's Jake Clemons (nephew of the late Clarence) on sax. Watch fan-shot videos of all three songs below.

Though Johnny Marr didn't join The Killers at night two, he did bring his former Smiths bandmate Andy Rourke out for "There Is A Light That Never Goes Out" and "How Soon Is Now?" during his opening set, just like he did on night one. Videos of those performances are below too.

The Killers @ MSG - 10/1/22 Setlist (via)

My Own Soul's Warning

Enterlude

Mr. Brightside

The Way It Was

Shot at the Night

Run for Cover

Human

Spaceman

Somebody Told Me

Fire in Bone

Runaway Horses

Bling (Confession of a King)

Runaways

Read My Mind (with snippet of Lean On Me by Bill Withers)

Dying Breed

Caution

All These Things That I've Done

When You Were Young

Encore:

Badlands (Bruce Springsteen cover with Bruce Springsteen + Jake Clemons)

Dustland (with Bruce Springsteen)

Born to Run (Bruce Springsteen cover with Bruce Springsteen + Jake Clemons)