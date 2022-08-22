Watch The Killers bring out Johnny Marr for three Smiths songs and “Mr. Brightside”
The Killers began their North American tour with Johnny Marr on Friday (8/19), and not only is Johnny opening the shows, he's also been joining them to play a few songs by his former band The Smiths and aid them on their own "Mr. Brightside," as he also did at Glastonbury 2019. So far he's done "There Is A Light That Never Goes Out" with them at all three shows they've played, plus "Stop Me If You Think You've Heard This One Before" on night one on Vancouver and "What She Said" on night two in Seattle. (They haven't done "This Charming Man," which they did together at Glastonbury.) Check out videos of all three Smiths songs and the "Mr. Brightside" collab below.
The Killers have also been playing their new song "Boy" and covering the Ewan MacColl-penned folk song "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," alongside a good chunk of their recent Imploding the Mirage and pretty much all the 2000s-era singles you'd expect. Setlists from the first couple nights below.
The Killers and Johnny Marr's tour hits NYC on September 30 & October 1 at Madison Square Garden. All upcoming dates are listed below.
The Killers @ Rogers Arena in Vancouver - 8/19/22 Setlist (via)
My Own Soul's Warning
Enterlude
When You Were Young
Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
Smile Like You Mean It
Shot at the Night
Running Towards a Place
Human
Somebody Told Me
Fire in Bone
Boy
Runaway Horses
A Dustland Fairytale
Stop Me If You Think You've Heard This One Before (The Smiths cover) (with Johnny Marr)
There Is a Light That Never Goes Out (The Smiths cover) (with Johnny Marr)
Runaways
Read My Mind
Dying Breed
Caution (Rut segue)
All These Things That I've Done
Encore:
Spaceman
For Reasons Unknown (fan on drums)
Mr. Brightside (Jacques Lu Cont's Thin White Duke Remix/Album version)
--
The Killers @ Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle - 8/20/22 Setlist (via)
My Own Soul's Warning
Enterlude
When You Were Young
Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
Smile Like You Mean It
Shot at the Night
Blowback
Human (Vocoder intro)
Somebody Told Me
Fire in Bone
Boy
In the Car Outside
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger cover)
Runaways (Ended early due to fan collapsing in the audience)
Read My Mind (Runaways intro/'Lean on Me' outro)
Dying Breed
Caution ("Rut" segue)
For Reasons Unknown (fan played drums)
All These Things That I've Done
Encore:
Spaceman
There Is a Light That Never Goes Out (The Smiths cover) (with Johnny Marr)
What She Said (The Smiths cover) (with Johnny Marr)
Mr. Brightside (with Johnny Marr)
--
The Killers -- 2022 Tour Dates
August 23, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
August 24, 2022 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
August 26, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
August 28, 2022 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River
August 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
August 31, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
September 8, 2022 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
September 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
September 10, 2022 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
September 13, 2022 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena
September 14, 2022 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
September 16, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
September 17, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
September 18, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
September 20, 2022 - Saint Paul, MN - XCEL Energy Center
September 21, 2022 - Chicago, IL - United Center
September 23, 2022 - Toronto, CA - Scotiabank Arena
September 24, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
September 26, 2022 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Event Center
September 27, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
September 30, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
October 1, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
October 3, 2022 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
October 4, 2022 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
October 6, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Peterson Events Center
October 7, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center
October 8, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
October 10, 2022 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
November 21, 2022 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena
November 25, 2022 - Christchurch, NZ - Christchurch Arena
November 29, 2022 - Boondall, Aus - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
November 30, 2022 - Boondall, Aus - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
December 3, 2022 - Barossa Valley, Aus - Peter Lehmann
December 6, 2022 - Perth, Aus - Rac Arena
December 10, 2022 - Geelong, Aus - Mt Duneed Estate
December 13, 2022 - Melbourne, Aus - Rod Laver Arena
December 14, 2022 - Melbourne, Aus - Rod Laver Arena
December 17, 2022 - Hunter Valley, Aus - Hope Estate
December 19, 2022 - Sydney, Aus - Qudos Bank Arena