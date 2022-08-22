Watch The Killers bring out Johnny Marr for three Smiths songs and “Mr. Brightside”

The Killers began their North American tour with Johnny Marr on Friday (8/19), and not only is Johnny opening the shows, he's also been joining them to play a few songs by his former band The Smiths and aid them on their own "Mr. Brightside," as he also did at Glastonbury 2019. So far he's done "There Is A Light That Never Goes Out" with them at all three shows they've played, plus "Stop Me If You Think You've Heard This One Before" on night one on Vancouver and "What She Said" on night two in Seattle. (They haven't done "This Charming Man," which they did together at Glastonbury.) Check out videos of all three Smiths songs and the "Mr. Brightside" collab below.

The Killers have also been playing their new song "Boy" and covering the Ewan MacColl-penned folk song "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," alongside a good chunk of their recent Imploding the Mirage and pretty much all the 2000s-era singles you'd expect. Setlists from the first couple nights below.

The Killers and Johnny Marr's tour hits NYC on September 30 & October 1 at Madison Square Garden. All upcoming dates are listed below.

The Killers @ Rogers Arena in Vancouver - 8/19/22 Setlist (via)

My Own Soul's Warning

Enterlude

When You Were Young

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

Smile Like You Mean It

Shot at the Night

Running Towards a Place

Human

Somebody Told Me

Fire in Bone

Boy

Runaway Horses

A Dustland Fairytale

Stop Me If You Think You've Heard This One Before (The Smiths cover) (with Johnny Marr)

There Is a Light That Never Goes Out (The Smiths cover) (with Johnny Marr)

Runaways

Read My Mind

Dying Breed

Caution (Rut segue)

All These Things That I've Done

Encore:

Spaceman

For Reasons Unknown (fan on drums)

Mr. Brightside (Jacques Lu Cont's Thin White Duke Remix/Album version)

--

The Killers @ Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle - 8/20/22 Setlist (via)

My Own Soul's Warning

Enterlude

When You Were Young

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

Smile Like You Mean It

Shot at the Night

Blowback

Human (Vocoder intro)

Somebody Told Me

Fire in Bone

Boy

In the Car Outside

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger cover)

Runaways (Ended early due to fan collapsing in the audience)

Read My Mind (Runaways intro/'Lean on Me' outro)

Dying Breed

Caution ("Rut" segue)

For Reasons Unknown (fan played drums)

All These Things That I've Done

Encore:

Spaceman

There Is a Light That Never Goes Out (The Smiths cover) (with Johnny Marr)

What She Said (The Smiths cover) (with Johnny Marr)

Mr. Brightside (with Johnny Marr)

--

The Killers -- 2022 Tour Dates

August 23, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

August 24, 2022 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

August 26, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

August 28, 2022 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River

August 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

August 31, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

September 8, 2022 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

September 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

September 10, 2022 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

September 13, 2022 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

September 14, 2022 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

September 16, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

September 17, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

September 18, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

September 20, 2022 - Saint Paul, MN - XCEL Energy Center

September 21, 2022 - Chicago, IL - United Center

September 23, 2022 - Toronto, CA - Scotiabank Arena

September 24, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

September 26, 2022 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Event Center

September 27, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 30, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 1, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 3, 2022 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

October 4, 2022 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

October 6, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Peterson Events Center

October 7, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center

October 8, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

October 10, 2022 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

November 21, 2022 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena

November 25, 2022 - Christchurch, NZ - Christchurch Arena

November 29, 2022 - Boondall, Aus - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

November 30, 2022 - Boondall, Aus - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

December 3, 2022 - Barossa Valley, Aus - Peter Lehmann

December 6, 2022 - Perth, Aus - Rac Arena

December 10, 2022 - Geelong, Aus - Mt Duneed Estate

December 13, 2022 - Melbourne, Aus - Rod Laver Arena

December 14, 2022 - Melbourne, Aus - Rod Laver Arena

December 17, 2022 - Hunter Valley, Aus - Hope Estate

December 19, 2022 - Sydney, Aus - Qudos Bank Arena