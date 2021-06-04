Watch The Linda Lindas play “Racist, Sexist Boy” & “Claudia Kishi” on Kimmel

The Linda Lindas have been on a whirlwind ride ever since their awesome L.A. Public Library performance went viral a couple weeks ago. They signed with Epitaph, and Thursday night made their network TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live where they played "Racist, Sexist Boy" and then "Claudia Kishi," the song The Linda Lindas wrote for Netflix The Baby-Sitters Club documentary The Claudia Kishi Club.

Early in the show, Jimmy chatted with the band. They explained the origins of their name and talked about learning they were viral sensations during history. When Jimmy asked asked if the racist, sexist boy in question knew there was a song about it him, they shrugged it off, saying "We don't know, it doesn't really matter anymore."

Watch The Linda Lindas' Kimmel performance and interview below.