watch ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 trailer

The Mandalorian returns for its much anticipated second season next month and they've just dropped the trailer, giving us a new hope for our fall television viewing. Spoiler alert: Mando is tasked with returning The Child (aka Baby Yoda) to "an order of sorcerers called Jedi." We get time on a boat, scenes of some Hoth-like snowy planet, a look at the Star Wars universe's version of a MME match, and Baby Yoda doing the kind of cute stuff that we all cling to in these terrible times. Watch below.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian begins October 30 on Disney+.