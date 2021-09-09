After offering up 180,000 teasers earlier in the week, our first real look at the first Matrix movie in 18 years is here. While the plot isn't fully laid out, The Matrix Resurrections seems to be a hard reset for Neo (Keanu Reeves) who appears to be living blissfully within The Matrix, though he is haunted by dreams of another world, as he tells his therapist (Neil Patrick Harris in one scene, Jonathan Groff in another). He runs into Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) in a coffee shop but it's all "Do I know you?" Then come the red and blue pills -- the trailer is, of course, scored to Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" and it works like gangbusters -- and that's followed by some very Matrix-y scenes of rain-soaked martial arts battles, bullets being stopped with the mind, people running down hallways (on the walls) while shooting guns, and more. Plus: Keanu, sporting a very John Wick beard, in a tub with a rubber duckie on his head.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen) seems to have a very Morpheus role (Laurence Fishburne isn't in this one), and the cast also includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Matrix co-creator Lana Wachowski is working without sibling Lilly Wachowski on this one, directing and co-writing with David Mitchell, and Aleksander Hemon.

You can watch The Matrix Resurrections trailer, and check out the poster, below, and the film is out December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max.