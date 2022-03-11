Watch The Monochrome Set’s “Really In The Wrong Town” video from new LP ‘Allhallowtide’

Post-punk and indiepop greats The Monochrome Set just released their 16th album, Allhallowtide. The band's flair for sweeping drama, jaunty melodies, and spaghetti western touches, not to mention frontman Bid's witty, debonaire style, remain sharp. You can listen to the album below.

We've got the premiere of the video for "Really In The Wrong Town," which was made by Ruth Tidmarsh, who also made the video for The Jazz Butcher's "Running on Fumes;" her style, a hodgepodge diorama of found objects refashioned as a cityscape, is immediately evident. Bid helps out too, credited as "puppetmaster." It's a fun video and you can watch that below.

The Monochrome Set will play a record release show in Lewes, UK this weekend, and then have a UK tour later this spring. All dates are listed below.

The Monochrome Set - 2022 Tour Dates

12/03/22 - Lewes Con Club, Lewes, UK

19/03/22 - The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK

16/04/22 - The Lexington, London, UK

07/05/22 - Mono, Glasgow, UK

08/05/22 - The Caves Edinburgh, UK

14/05/22 - The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, UK

21/05/22 - The Cluny, Newcastle, UK

28/05/22 - The Tin Music and Arts, Coventry, UK

04/06/22 - The Joiners, Southampton, UK

02/07/22 - Greystones, Sheffield, UK

16/07/22 - South Street Arts Centre, Reading, UK

30/07/22 - The Jericho Tavern, Oxford, UK

19/11/22 - Claptrap The Venue, Stourbridge, UK

26/11/22 - The Thunderbolt, Bristol, UK