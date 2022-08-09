Watch The National bring out Bartees Strange on “Mistaken for Strangers”

Bartees Strange has begun his stint supporting The National on tour, and at their first two shows together, in Calbary, ALB and Missoula, MT, he joined them onstage to perform "Mistaken For Strangers." Back in 2020, Bartees released an EP of National covers, Say Goodbye to Pretty Boy, making the collaboration all the more special. Check out fan-taken video from the shows and The National's setlists both nights, below.
In addition to two more dates with The National, Bartees has a headlining North American tour coming up, with support from They Hate Change, Pom Pom Squad, and Spring Silver. He'll hit NYC on November 15 at Elsewhere and November 16 at Bowery Ballroom, and ahead of those dates, he's on the lineup for Afropunk Fest in Brooklyn. All dates below.
Shop for The National and Bartees Strange vinyl in the BV store.
SETLIST: THE NATIONAL @ KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 8/8/2022
Don't Swallow the Cap
I Should Live in Salt
Bloodbuzz Ohio
The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
I Need My Girl
Slow Show
Wasp Nest
This Isn't Helping
Mistaken for Strangers (with Bartees Strange)
Sorrow
Apartment Story
Tropic Morning News (Haversham)
Day I Die
Light Years
Pink Rabbits
England
Graceless
Fake Empire
Encore:
Ice Machines
Mr. November
Terrible Love
About Today
Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks
SETLIST: THE NATIONAL @ SOUTHERN ALBERTA JUBILEE AUDITORIUM, 8/7/2022
Don't Swallow the Cap
Bloodbuzz Ohio
Guilty Party
The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
I Need My Girl
This Is the Last Time
Slow Show
Green Gloves
This Isn't Helping
Mistaken for Strangers (with Bartees Strange)
Conversation 16
Tropic Morning News (Haversham)
Day I Die
Light Years
Pink Rabbits
England
Graceless
Fake Empire
Encore:
Ice Machines
Mr. November
Terrible Love
About Today
BARTEES STRANGE: 2022 TOUR
Aug 9 Tue Ogden Amphitheater Ogden, UT, United States
Aug 10 Wed Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO, United States
Aug 13 Sat MASS MoCA North Adams, MA, United States
Aug 25 Thu London Music Hall London, ON, Canada
Aug 26 Fri Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 27 Sat National Arts Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Aug 29 Mon MTELUS Montreal, QC, Canada
Aug 30 Tue Capitole de Quebec Québec, QC, Canada
Sep 1 Thu Rebecca Cohn Auditorium Halifax, NS, Canada
Sep 11 Sun Afropunk Brooklyn, NY, United States
Oct 1 Sat All Things Go Music Festival Columbia, MD, United States
Nov 3 Thu Thunderbird Cafe Pittsburgh, PA, United States
Nov 4 Fri Grog Shop Cleveland, OH, United States
Nov 5 Sat The Basement Columbus, OH, United States
Nov 7 Mon Turf Club St Paul, MN, United States
Nov 8 Tue Thalia Hall In The Round Chicago, IL, United States
Nov 9 Wed Loving Touch Detroit, MI, United States
Nov 14 Mon Sinclair Lori H Boston, MA, United States
Nov 15 Tue Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY, United States
Nov 16 Wed Bowery Ballroom New York, NY, United States
Nov 29 Tue Parish Austin, TX, United States
Nov 30 Wed Deep Ellum Art Company Dallas, TX, United States
Dec 5 Mon Music Box San Diego, CA, United States
Dec 6 Tue Regent Theater DTLA Los Angeles, CA, United States
Dec 7 Wed The Independent San Francisco, CA, United States
Dec 9 Fri Neumos Seattle, WA, United States
Dec 10 Sat Fox Cabaret Vancouver, BC, Canada
Dec 11 Sun Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR, United States
Dec 13 Tue The Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT, United States
Dec 14 Wed Bluebird Theater Denver, CO, United States
Dec 15 Thu Slowdown Omaha, NE, United States
Dec 16 Fri Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK, United States
Dec 18 Sun Terminal West Atlanta, GA, United States
Dec 19 Mon The Basement East Nashville, TN, United States