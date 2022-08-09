Watch The National bring out Bartees Strange on “Mistaken for Strangers”

Bartees Strange has begun his stint supporting The National on tour, and at their first two shows together, in Calbary, ALB and Missoula, MT, he joined them onstage to perform "Mistaken For Strangers." Back in 2020, Bartees released an EP of National covers, Say Goodbye to Pretty Boy, making the collaboration all the more special. Check out fan-taken video from the shows and The National's setlists both nights, below.

In addition to two more dates with The National, Bartees has a headlining North American tour coming up, with support from They Hate Change, Pom Pom Squad, and Spring Silver. He'll hit NYC on November 15 at Elsewhere and November 16 at Bowery Ballroom, and ahead of those dates, he's on the lineup for Afropunk Fest in Brooklyn. All dates below.

SETLIST: THE NATIONAL @ KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 8/8/2022

Don't Swallow the Cap

I Should Live in Salt

Bloodbuzz Ohio

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

I Need My Girl

Slow Show

Wasp Nest

This Isn't Helping

Mistaken for Strangers (with Bartees Strange)

Sorrow

Apartment Story

Tropic Morning News (Haversham)

Day I Die

Light Years

Pink Rabbits

England

Graceless

Fake Empire

Encore:

Ice Machines

Mr. November

Terrible Love

About Today

Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks

SETLIST: THE NATIONAL @ SOUTHERN ALBERTA JUBILEE AUDITORIUM, 8/7/2022

Don't Swallow the Cap

Bloodbuzz Ohio

Guilty Party

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

I Need My Girl

This Is the Last Time

Slow Show

Green Gloves

This Isn't Helping

Mistaken for Strangers (with Bartees Strange)

Conversation 16

Tropic Morning News (Haversham)

Day I Die

Light Years

Pink Rabbits

England

Graceless

Fake Empire

Encore:

Ice Machines

Mr. November

Terrible Love

About Today

BARTEES STRANGE: 2022 TOUR

Aug 9 Tue Ogden Amphitheater Ogden, UT, United States

Aug 10 Wed Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO, United States

Aug 13 Sat MASS MoCA North Adams, MA, United States

Aug 25 Thu London Music Hall London, ON, Canada

Aug 26 Fri Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada

Aug 27 Sat National Arts Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada

Aug 29 Mon MTELUS Montreal, QC, Canada

Aug 30 Tue Capitole de Quebec Québec, QC, Canada

Sep 1 Thu Rebecca Cohn Auditorium Halifax, NS, Canada

Sep 11 Sun Afropunk Brooklyn, NY, United States

Oct 1 Sat All Things Go Music Festival Columbia, MD, United States

Nov 3 Thu Thunderbird Cafe Pittsburgh, PA, United States

Nov 4 Fri Grog Shop Cleveland, OH, United States

Nov 5 Sat The Basement Columbus, OH, United States

Nov 7 Mon Turf Club St Paul, MN, United States

Nov 8 Tue Thalia Hall In The Round Chicago, IL, United States

Nov 9 Wed Loving Touch Detroit, MI, United States

Nov 14 Mon Sinclair Lori H Boston, MA, United States

Nov 15 Tue Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY, United States

Nov 16 Wed Bowery Ballroom New York, NY, United States

Nov 29 Tue Parish Austin, TX, United States

Nov 30 Wed Deep Ellum Art Company Dallas, TX, United States

Dec 5 Mon Music Box San Diego, CA, United States

Dec 6 Tue Regent Theater DTLA Los Angeles, CA, United States

Dec 7 Wed The Independent San Francisco, CA, United States

Dec 9 Fri Neumos Seattle, WA, United States

Dec 10 Sat Fox Cabaret Vancouver, BC, Canada

Dec 11 Sun Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR, United States

Dec 13 Tue The Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT, United States

Dec 14 Wed Bluebird Theater Denver, CO, United States

Dec 15 Thu Slowdown Omaha, NE, United States

Dec 16 Fri Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK, United States

Dec 18 Sun Terminal West Atlanta, GA, United States

Dec 19 Mon The Basement East Nashville, TN, United States