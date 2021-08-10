Watch the ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996′ documentary trailer

Today marks the 25th anniversary of Oasis' historic two-night stand at Knebworth Park where they performed to 280,000 fans in total, and it was estimated that 2% of the UK's population tried to buy tickets for the shows. To celebrate the anniversary, the trailer for Jake Scott's documentary about the Knebworth shows has been released. You can watch that below.

Oasis Knebworth 1996 will be in cinemas worldwide on September 23 (including many NYC theaters) and tickets are on sale now.

Additionally, there's a full live album and DVD/Blu-ray, also titled Oasis Knebworth 1996, that will be out November 19 via Big Brother Recordings Ltd that features performances from both nights. Formats include 2CD, and triple vinyl LP, with the digital version of the album featuring HD audio. The DVD will be released as a triple disc set including the ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ cinematic documentary plus both nights of the live concert in full, with the Blu-ray in single disc format. You can pre-order it now and check out the tracklist below.

OASIS - KNEBWORTH 1996 CD/BLU-RAY

Disc 1

1.Columbia (Live at Knebworth)

2. Acquiesce (Live at Knebworth)

3.Supersonic (Live at Knebworth)

4. Hello (Live at Knebworth)

5. Some Might Say (Live at Knebworth)

6. Roll With It (Live at Knebworth)

7. Slide Away (Live at Knebworth)

8. Morning Glory (Live at Knebworth)

9. Round Are Way (Live at Knebworth)

10. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Live at Knebworth)

Disc 2

1. Whatever (Live at Knebworth)

2. Cast No Shadow (Live at Knebworth)

3. Wonderwall (Live at Knebworth)

4. The Masterplan (Live at Knebworth)

5. Don't Look Back In Anger (Live at Knebworth)

6. My Big Mouth (Live at Knebworth)

7. It's Gettin' Better (Man!!) (Live at Knebworth)

8. Live Forever (Live at Knebworth)

9. Champagne Supernova (Live at Knebworth)

10. I Am The Walrus (Live at Knebworth)

Disc 3 (Oasis Knebworth 1996 Documentary DVD)

1. Opening Credits

2. Cool Britannia

3. Tickets

4. Leading Up To Knebworth

5. Friday 9th August 1996

6. Going To Knebworth

7. Support Bands

8. Build Up

9. Columbia

10. Acquiesce

11. Supersonic

12. Cigarettes & Alcohol

13. Enjoying The Show / Screen Visuals

14. Cast No Shadow

15. Fans Singing

16. The Masterplan

17. What Would You Give the Band?

18. Live Forever

19. Saturday To Sunday

20. Sunday Build Up

21. Hello

22. Some Might Say

23. Roll With It

24. Slide Away

25, Morning Glory

26, Don't Look Back in Anger

27. Who The Fuck Are Man United

28. Champagne Supernova

29. I Am The Walrus

30. Wonderwall

31. End Credits