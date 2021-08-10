Watch the ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996′ documentary trailer
Today marks the 25th anniversary of Oasis' historic two-night stand at Knebworth Park where they performed to 280,000 fans in total, and it was estimated that 2% of the UK's population tried to buy tickets for the shows. To celebrate the anniversary, the trailer for Jake Scott's documentary about the Knebworth shows has been released. You can watch that below.
Oasis Knebworth 1996 will be in cinemas worldwide on September 23 (including many NYC theaters) and tickets are on sale now.
Additionally, there's a full live album and DVD/Blu-ray, also titled Oasis Knebworth 1996, that will be out November 19 via Big Brother Recordings Ltd that features performances from both nights. Formats include 2CD, and triple vinyl LP, with the digital version of the album featuring HD audio. The DVD will be released as a triple disc set including the ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ cinematic documentary plus both nights of the live concert in full, with the Blu-ray in single disc format. You can pre-order it now and check out the tracklist below.
OASIS - KNEBWORTH 1996 CD/BLU-RAY
Disc 1
1.Columbia (Live at Knebworth)
2. Acquiesce (Live at Knebworth)
3.Supersonic (Live at Knebworth)
4. Hello (Live at Knebworth)
5. Some Might Say (Live at Knebworth)
6. Roll With It (Live at Knebworth)
7. Slide Away (Live at Knebworth)
8. Morning Glory (Live at Knebworth)
9. Round Are Way (Live at Knebworth)
10. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Live at Knebworth)
Disc 2
1. Whatever (Live at Knebworth)
2. Cast No Shadow (Live at Knebworth)
3. Wonderwall (Live at Knebworth)
4. The Masterplan (Live at Knebworth)
5. Don't Look Back In Anger (Live at Knebworth)
6. My Big Mouth (Live at Knebworth)
7. It's Gettin' Better (Man!!) (Live at Knebworth)
8. Live Forever (Live at Knebworth)
9. Champagne Supernova (Live at Knebworth)
10. I Am The Walrus (Live at Knebworth)
Disc 3 (Oasis Knebworth 1996 Documentary DVD)
1. Opening Credits
2. Cool Britannia
3. Tickets
4. Leading Up To Knebworth
5. Friday 9th August 1996
6. Going To Knebworth
7. Support Bands
8. Build Up
9. Columbia
10. Acquiesce
11. Supersonic
12. Cigarettes & Alcohol
13. Enjoying The Show / Screen Visuals
14. Cast No Shadow
15. Fans Singing
16. The Masterplan
17. What Would You Give the Band?
18. Live Forever
19. Saturday To Sunday
20. Sunday Build Up
21. Hello
22. Some Might Say
23. Roll With It
24. Slide Away
25, Morning Glory
26, Don't Look Back in Anger
27. Who The Fuck Are Man United
28. Champagne Supernova
29. I Am The Walrus
30. Wonderwall
31. End Credits