Watch the official trailer for Edgar Wright’s ‘The Sparks Brothers’ documentary

Edgar Wright's fantastic documentary The Sparks Brothers, will be out in theaters in the US on June 18, 2021 in the US and Canada. We got an official clip earlier this year but here's the official trailer, which really gives you a feel for the film, which has both the Sparks' wit and eccentricities as well as the speed and panache of an Edgar Wright movie. It's also got interviews with dozens of fans, many of whom are famous (Weird Al, Flea, Duran Duran, Patton Oswalt, Jack Antonoff) but some of whom are just obsessives. There's lots of face to face time with Ron & Russell Mael, of course, not to mention amazing performance footage from the band's five decades, new animation, and more. Watch the trailer below.

They've also announced that The Sparks Brothers will be out in Australia on June 24 and in the UK and Ireland on July 30.

Read our interviews with Sparks and Edgar Wright for the documentary.

The film also sparked a reunion between Ron, Russell and Todd Rundgren.

And don't forget that Annette, Sparks' musical film directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors), will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.